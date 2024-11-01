Taurus: Financial stress may weigh on you today, so try not to let it overwhelm you. Politely turn down any requests for short-term loans. There might be a family disagreement over finances; it’s a good idea to encourage everyone to discuss their financial situations openly. Love will be on your mind, and you may find plenty of opportunities to express it. Some of you may embark on a long journey that, while exhausting, will prove worthwhile. If you've been hoping for warmth from your spouse, today is likely to be fulfilling in that regard. However, someone close may let you down, which could leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Donate lentils (masoor dal) to a sweeper and offer any additional assistance for good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:15 am.