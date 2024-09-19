Taurus: Engage in some physical sport, as it's the key to staying youthful. Be cautious at work or in business, as negligence could lead to financial loss today. You'll enjoy joyful moments with family and friends. Any lingering complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship will disappear on this wonderful day. Stay committed to your work and don't rely on others for help today. Avoid making impulsive decisions that you may regret later. Although life has been challenging recently, today you will feel cherished and at peace with your spouse. Remedy: Show respect and affection to your mother, mother-like figures, and elderly women to ensure steady growth in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm.