Taurus: Encourage yourself to stay optimistic. Positivity boosts your confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. However, visiting close relatives today may add to your financial stress. Be cautious with your spending—buying unnecessary things could upset your spouse. There's a strong chance you'll meet someone today who captures your heart. On the downside, avoid wasting your free time on pointless arguments, as it may leave you feeling upset by the day's end. Your life partner will make a special effort to bring you happiness today, so appreciate their gestures. While it's important to care for your loved ones, remember not to neglect your own health in the process. Remedy: For financial stability, read the Surya Chalisa and sing hymns dedicated to the Sun God.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.