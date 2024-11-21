Taurus: Start practising meditation and yoga to enhance both physical health and mental strength. Stay vigilant at work, as a colleague may try to take something valuable from you. Your careless attitude could worry your parents, so it's important to discuss your plans with them before starting any new project. Plan a special and romantic evening to create cherished memories. Love and positivity will surround you at your workplace today. While taking a walk in the park, you might meet someone from your past with whom you once had differences. Your spouse will be brimming with energy and affection today. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 pm to 11:30 pm.