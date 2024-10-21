Taurus: You will be open to positive influences today. Although you may not fully grasp the value of money, you'll realize its importance today when you find yourself in need of funds but lacking enough to meet your needs. Be careful in conversations, as poor communication could lead to frustration, causing you to say things you might regret later. Think before you speak. If you show love and care, your partner will feel like an angel for you today. Completing a long-pending project will bring you great satisfaction. Despite a busy day, you'll find some time for yourself, which you'll spend meaningfully with your family. Your spouse will make you feel like the richest person in the world with their affection and attention. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your deity every day to maintain peace in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM to 5:50 PM.