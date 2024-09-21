Taurus: Today, you will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you set aside today will help you avoid major difficulties in the future. An older relative may seek your help with personal issues, and their blessings will come your way. In love, you’re in for a delightful surprise as your partner brings your long-held fantasies to life. Though free time should be used wisely, today you might waste it, which could lead to frustration. However, your married life will feel especially beautiful today, so consider planning a special evening with your spouse. Be honest and direct in your communication, as it’s better to speak the truth than to risk future problems. Remedy: Place pieces of white marble in your bathroom or around your home to promote peace and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.