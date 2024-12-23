Taurus: Maintain your fitness by avoiding overeating and visiting a health club regularly. Those involved in betting or gambling may face losses today, so it’s best to steer clear of such activities. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring immense joy. Romance will blossom, adding sweetness to your day. However, overestimating your ability to handle important tasks alone might lead to challenges, so seek support when needed. Although you may plan some personal time, urgent official tasks could disrupt your schedule. Deep emotional bonding with your partner will make your romantic moments even more special. Remedy: Strengthen your financial status by regularly worshipping Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.