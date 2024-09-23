Taurus: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. You'll have several financial transactions throughout the day, but by the end, you'll have managed to save a decent amount. Spending time with family or close friends will make the day enjoyable. However, you might face disappointment if your date plans don't work out. Be tactful when dealing with colleagues at work. While it's great to dedicate time and energy to helping others, avoid getting involved in matters that don't concern you. Your spouse may become upset if you forget to share something important with them today. Remedy: Recite the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak (a hymn requesting Hanuman’s help to relieve suffering) to improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.