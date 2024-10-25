Taurus: Your health will be in great shape today. You may need to spend money on your partner’s health, but don’t worry—your long-term savings will cover the expenses comfortably. Spending the evening with friends can bring you joy and may lead to discussions about future travel plans. Be mindful, as something you said might have unintentionally hurt your partner’s feelings. Make amends before they feel upset. If traveling, be extra cautious with your belongings. After a challenging period, your marriage will feel brighter and more positive today. Young people of this sign may sense the absence of love in their lives. Remedy: Avoid creating obstacles for auspicious events, like weddings, as doing so weakens the influence of Venus. For financial stability, steer clear of such actions.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.