Taurus: Spreading happiness among others can enhance your well-being. Advice from your father could be valuable in your professional life, and parental support in decision-making will be highly beneficial. Neglecting your partner’s feelings may lead to tension at home. Work pressures may occupy your mind, leaving little time for loved ones. However, favorable planetary influences will bring several moments of joy today. Be prepared, as your spouse might react to something they heard from the neighbors. Remedy: Strengthen your bond of love by offering Prasad at Lord Shiva and Hanuman temples.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.