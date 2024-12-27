Taurus: Consider attending a social gathering to uplift your mood. Married individuals should pay extra attention to their children’s health today, as there may be concerns requiring significant expenses. You might receive unexpected gifts or tokens of appreciation from friends or relatives. The day will be filled with love and affection, though an old issue could spark a disagreement with your partner later in the evening. Students should focus on their studies rather than spending time idly with friends—this is a critical phase for building their future. Taking your partner for granted may lead to misunderstandings, so show appreciation where it's due. A long-awaited phone call could bring back cherished memories and evoke a sense of nostalgia. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief with you to attract positive energy in your business or professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.