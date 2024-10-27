Taurus: Save your energy by avoiding unnecessary arguments—remember, arguments rarely bring gains but can cause losses. Politely ignore requests for temporary loans. Neglecting your life partner could strain your relationship, so cherish valuable moments together to rekindle happy memories. Don’t lose yourself in a romantic relationship. Travel may bring new business prospects. Students may be distracted by thoughts of love today, which could take up a lot of their time. You might argue with your spouse over an old issue, like a missed birthday, but things will settle by the end of the day. Remedy: For good health, offer rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.