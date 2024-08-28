Taurus: If possible, avoid long journeys today, as you are feeling too weak to travel, which could make you even more exhausted. You may receive help from your brother or sister, bringing you some benefits. Your knowledge and sense of humor will leave a positive impression on those around you. However, be careful not to let unnecessary suspicion and doubt damage your relationship. Instead of doubting your beloved, have an open conversation to address any concerns you may have. Associating with influential people can significantly advance your career. Students should avoid wasting time socializing and focus on their studies, as this is a crucial time for their future. You might feel irritated with your spouse over something as simple as grocery shopping. Remedy: Taking care of red plants at home can greatly benefit your health.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM