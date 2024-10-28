Taurus: Using personal relationships to fulfill your own expectations may upset your spouse. Financially, you’ll remain strong, with favorable planetary alignments bringing several money-making opportunities your way. Family advice could also bring benefits today. Your partner will make extra efforts to keep you happy. It's a positive day for traders and businesspeople, as rising demand is likely to boost profits. Those of your zodiac sign have a unique personality—sometimes thriving in the company of friends, other times preferring solitude. Today, you’ll manage to carve out some personal time from a busy schedule. While you often see jokes about married life on social media, today you may feel deeply moved by the wonderful aspects of your marriage that come to light. Remedy: Feed fried snacks (pakoda) to crows for good health and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.