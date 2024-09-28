Taurus: If you haven't been getting enough rest, you’ll likely feel very fatigued and will need to take extra time to recharge. Throughout the day, there will be multiple financial dealings, but by the end, you’ll have managed to save a good amount. Your spouse and children will offer you extra love and care. However, a certain habit of yours might upset your partner, causing some frustration. You'll prefer to escape to a quiet place away from relatives for some peace. Later, you and your spouse will enjoy reminiscing about your youthful days, reliving that carefree joy together. Unfortunately, your family might ignore your words, which could lead to you losing your temper. Remedy: Improve your health by placing crystal balls in your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10.05 am to 11.15 am.