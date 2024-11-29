Taurus: You will finally find relief from the stress and tensions that have been troubling you for a long time. This is the perfect moment to adopt a healthier lifestyle to keep such worries away for good. Financially, opting for conservative investments could yield significant gains. An old friend may pay you a pleasant visit later in the day, adding a touch of nostalgia and joy. Your love life will flourish, making it an extraordinary day for romance. You might prefer solitude over social interactions today, using your free time to organize and clean your home. Rain often evokes romance, and you'll experience a similar bliss with your life partner throughout the day. If your schedule is light, consider visiting a public library to gain new insights and expand your knowledge. Remedy: To control weekend expenses, offer red items like jalebi or imarti to monkeys.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.