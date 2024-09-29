Taurus: Your kindness will lead to many joyful moments today. Property transactions are likely to go through, bringing significant gains. You may hear a surprising family secret. If you've been rude to your partner, it's a good time to apologize. Focus on your work and avoid getting involved in emotional disputes. Older individuals of this zodiac sign might enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. However, your spouse may not be receptive to your needs today, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Remedy: Helping underprivileged students by providing books, writing materials, uniforms, or other educational resources will enhance Mercury's positive influence, easing challenges in your love life.

Lucky Colour: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Auspicious Time: Brown.