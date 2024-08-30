Taurus: If you're heading out for fun, expect sheer pleasure and enjoyment. An old friend might offer valuable business advice today that could boost your profits if you follow it—luck is on your side. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to the entire family. However, it's not the best day for romance, as finding true love might be challenging. While it's important to stay on top of things, remember to prioritize your family and spend quality time with them. A dispute with your spouse may be resolved today by recalling a beautiful memory, so don't forget to bring up the good old days during any heated moments. While caring for your loved ones is important, don't neglect your health. Remedy: Recite Om Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times for a fulfilling love life.

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Time: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM