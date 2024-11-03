Taurus: Your health will thrive as you enjoy happy moments with others, but don't ignore it—neglect could lead to issues later. Financially, things are looking up, and if you've lent money, there's a good chance you'll receive it back today. Family members will hold a special place in your heart. Offer encouragement to someone who may need a boost in their love life. Work opportunities may come from female connections in your network. Although you may feel lazy and not want to get out of bed today, you’ll later realize the importance of time and may regret not using it well. You'll feel fortunate today to be married. Remedy: Improve your health by placing crystal balls in your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.