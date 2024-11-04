Taurus: Nostalgic childhood memories may occupy your thoughts today, but try not to let them add unnecessary stress. Part of your anxiety could come from feeling like you've lost the freedom to be carefree. Some people with this sign might benefit financially through their children, and you may feel particularly proud of them today. The atmosphere at home may be a bit unpredictable, so be understanding toward your partner. Any job-related travel is likely to bring good results, so stay calm and express yourself clearly in interviews. You might enjoy a trip to the park or shopping mall with younger family members. Expect your spouse to do something special for you. Remedy: For good health, consider distributing stationery like pens, notebooks, and pencils to underprivileged students.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.