Urban noise pollution has negative impact on heart health: Studies

{{ primary_category.name }}
Studies from France and Germany have revealed that noise pollution in urban areas has a significant, negative impact on heart health
Individuals with pre-existing heart conditions and cardiovascular issues are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of noise pollution
In a German study conducted in Bremen, 430 young patients with acute myocardial infarctions (MI) had higher residential noise exposure levels compared to the general population
The study found that young people with low traditional cardiovascular risk factors, like non-smokers or non-diabetics, showed higher noise exposure, suggesting traditional risk assessments may underestimate their cardiovascular risk
An independent French study found a strong association between urban noise exposure, especially at night, and a worse prognosis one year after a first MI
Data from 864 patients hospitalized for acute MI indicated that 19% experienced major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) within a year
The average noise levels at patients' home addresses were 560 dB(A) during the day and 49.0 dB(A) at night, which are typical for many European urban areas.
A 25% greater risk of MACE was observed for every 10 dB(A) increase in nighttime noise, regardless of air pollution or socioeconomic status
These findings suggest that noise exposure can affect heart health prognosis and highlight the potential for environment-based prevention strategies like noise barriers for high-risk patients
Further large-scale studies are needed to confirm these results and potentially guide new preventive measures for heart health in noisy urban environments
{{ primary_category.name }}