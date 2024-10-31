Virgo: Your positive outlook and confidence are likely to impress those around you. Today, you may see substantial profits in business, with the potential to reach new milestones. News of your sister’s upcoming marriage will bring you joy, though you might feel a bit emotional thinking about her departure. Embrace the moment and focus on the happiness of the present. In love, the day is exceptional—enjoy every moment. Stay attentive when speaking with influential people, as you may gain valuable insights. Compliments and appreciation you’ve longed for may come your way today, reminding you why marriages are considered divine unions. Remedy: Try sunbathing for 15-20 minutes in the early morning for overall health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.