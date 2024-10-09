Virgo: Yoga and meditation will help you stay physically fit and mentally balanced. While the day may start well, you might end up spending money in the evening for some reason, which could cause some concern. A new addition to the family could bring moments of joy and celebration. Avoid upsetting your partner today, as you may regret it later. Those in the professional world are likely to experience achievements and rewards. It's a good day for you to reflect and understand yourself better. If you're feeling lost, take some time to evaluate your personality. Although your neighbours may try to create trouble in your married life, your strong bond will be hard to break. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep it in your home to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.