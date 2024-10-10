Virgo: Excessive worry and stress could lead to hypertension. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is recommended for long-term benefits. You might have a chance to attend social events, connecting with influential people. Avoid using emotional manipulation with your partner. If you stay focused at work, success and recognition will follow. You can spend your free time today by talking with younger family members. However, your spouse's rude behavior might upset you today. Remedy: Nailing the four corners of your bed with copper nails will be beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm and 6.45 pm.