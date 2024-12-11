Virgo: You will feel full of energy today, and your financial situation will remain strong. Thanks to the favourable alignment of planets and stars, you will come across many opportunities to earn money. The evening spent with friends will be enjoyable. If you're engaged, your fiancée will bring you immense happiness. Be cautious about making promises until you're sure you can follow through. As someone who tends to get overwhelmed by too many social interactions, you'll appreciate the time you get to spend alone today. It's going to be a great day for self-reflection and relaxation. Your spouse will make efforts to keep you happy today, showing their love and care. Remedy: For growth in your professional life, recite the twelve names of the Sun God daily (Mitra, Ravi, Surya, Bhanu, Khaga, Pushan, Hiranyagarbha, Marich, Aditya, Savitar, Arka, Bhaskar).

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.