Virgo: Elevate your life to enjoy the deeper beauty of an infinite existence. Letting go of worries is the first step toward this. If you're travelling today, be extra cautious with your belongings, especially your purse, as there is a risk of theft. An old friend might drop by unexpectedly, reviving pleasant memories. Your partner may seem a bit irritable, which could weigh on your mind. Today, you’ll come to appreciate the value of relationships as you spend most of your time with your family. While you might feel annoyed by your partner’s chatter, they will surprise you by doing something truly thoughtful. Remember, relationships are far more valuable than money or wealth. You can always earn money, but love and trust are priceless. Remedy: Avoid consuming meat to help maintain purity in your thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.