Virgo: Engage your mind by reading something interesting and thought-provoking. Be cautious and invest your money wisely. Family matters might escalate unnecessarily, and disruptions caused by your spouse's family members could upset your day. An unexpected journey may arise, disrupting your plans to spend quality time with your family. Additionally, your spouse might intentionally say or do something hurtful, leaving you feeling upset for a while. Remember, simplicity in behaviour helps maintain balance and peace in life. Keep this principle in mind and take the necessary steps to improve your overall well-being. Remedy: To enhance your love life, avoid any cruelty towards animals and consider adopting a vegetarian lifestyle for both you and your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.