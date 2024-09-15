Virgo: You will have plenty of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritated. Financial gains through your children are likely, which will bring you great happiness. Youngsters may come to you for advice on school projects. A sudden romantic encounter could leave you feeling confused. Whether it's controversies or office politics, you’ll have control over everything today. While you may plan to indulge in some of your favourite activities, a busy schedule might prevent you from doing so. Your spouse will be in a great mood, and you may even receive a pleasant surprise. Remedy: Start your day by touching the feet of your elders to seek their blessings, ensuring harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.