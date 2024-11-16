Virgo: Your overall health will be fine today, but travel may leave you feeling tired and stressed. An uninvited guest might visit your home, but their arrival could bring unexpected financial benefits. To maintain harmony at home, work together with your family members. Neglecting your partner's feelings could lead to tension, so be mindful and attentive. Focus on the important issues that need your attention today. Your partner's lack of energy or enthusiasm might disrupt some of your plans, causing delays. You may spend time visiting malls or shopping complexes with your family, but this could result in higher-than-expected expenses. Remedy: Gift a marble-based item or souvenir to your partner to strengthen your relationship and make your love life more fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.