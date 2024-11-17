Virgo: Your strong willpower will pay off today as you tackle a challenging situation. Stay calm and composed while making emotional decisions to avoid mistakes. Financial worries may ease with the support of your parents. However, minor family issues could be blown out of proportion, so handle them with patience. Your romantic journey may feel sweet but short-lived. Focus on your responsibilities at work, as relying on others for help might not be fruitful. Be mindful of your belongings to avoid loss or theft. A minor disagreement with your spouse over grocery shopping might arise, but it can be resolved quickly. Remedy: Wear a bronze coin tied in a green thread to enhance your professional prospects.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.