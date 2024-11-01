Virgo: Focus on your health and work on organizing things around you. Investments made today are likely to boost your financial security and prosperity. Even if you don’t agree with everything your family says, try to learn from their experience. A candlelight dinner with your beloved could add a touch of romance. Communication will be your strong suit today. The love and support of your spouse will make you forget life’s challenges, and it’s bound to be a fantastic day—you might even go out with friends to enjoy a movie. Remedy: Using silver plates and utensils can promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.