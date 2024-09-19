Virgo: Encourage yourself to be more optimistic, as it boosts confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Be cautious if you've invested in the stock market, as losses are possible today. Stay attentive and alert regarding your finances. Spending quality time with children will be essential. Love is in the air, and you will feel the joy it brings. You'll be in a great position to handle major land deals and manage entertainment projects involving many people. Your creativity and enthusiasm will lead to another productive day. You'll feel truly blessed as your partner treats you with immense love and care. Remedy: Perform regular abhishek (ritual pouring of water or milk) on a Shivling to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.