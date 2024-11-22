Virgo: Your health will stay good despite a busy schedule but don’t take it for granted. Caring for your well-being is a commitment you must uphold. Avoid unnecessary expenses today to prevent a cash crunch. When considering new investments, trust your instincts and make independent decisions. Love is on its way, and you might find romance blooming unexpectedly—stay attentive to your surroundings. Communication will be your strength, helping you connect effectively with others. Your married life will feel particularly fulfilling today, enriched by love and shared moments over good food. Remember, always believing you're right may hinder growth—adopt a more flexible mindset for better understanding. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your prayer room or family altar and worship it regularly to enhance your business or work life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.