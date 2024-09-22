Virgo: You may face some setbacks today, but don’t lose heart. Instead, use these challenges as stepping stones and work even harder to achieve your goals. A relative will offer help during this difficult time. Those in business, especially those dealing with foreign markets, are likely to see financial gains today. Your accomplishments will lift the spirits of your family, adding to your reputation. Continue striving to be a role model for others. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner, sharing food with your beloved. Your artistic and creative talents will attract a lot of appreciation, bringing unexpected rewards. Be cautious with your belongings to avoid loss or theft. Your partner might do something wonderful unintentionally, making the moment truly unforgettable. Remedy: Prioritize the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.