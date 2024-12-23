Virgo: An increase in family medical expenses is likely. A chronic health issue may trouble you today, possibly requiring a hospital visit and incurring significant costs. Communication may be challenging, especially with those who matter most to you. Your partner’s occasional anger stems from their concern for you—rather than reacting, try to understand their perspective. Your hard work and focused efforts will yield positive results and rewards. While you may feel lazy and unmotivated early in the day, you’ll later realize the importance of using your time wisely. Ignoring small gestures, like fulfilling your partner's simple wishes or sharing affection, could hurt their feelings. Remedy: Offer prasad made of jaggery and gram (chana) to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.