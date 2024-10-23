Virgo: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to life, filtering everything—good or bad—that comes your way. It plays a key role in solving problems and guiding you with clarity. Today, you might unexpectedly receive money from a debtor, which will come as a pleasant surprise. It’s also an ideal day for a housewarming celebration. You’ll have an exciting time as your beloved surprises you with gifts. Engaging with influential people could provide you with valuable ideas and plans. While spending time at the park, there's a chance you might get into an argument with a stranger, which could affect your mood. On the bright side, your spouse will express their appreciation for you in heartfelt words today. Remedy: Keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth for great financial gains.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.