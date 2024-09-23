Virgo: Address your worries to find mental peace. Due to overspending in the past, you may face financial difficulties today and find yourself in urgent need of money without any immediate solution. However, someone who previously harboured ill feelings towards you may attempt to mend the relationship today. It's a good day to resolve any long-standing disputes—delaying further could make things worse. You may achieve something impressive at work, and your efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will leave you satisfied. Unfortunately, tensions could arise in your married life, possibly caused by a relative, friend, or neighbour. Remedy: For better financial prosperity, refrain from consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Additionally, avoid engaging in violent or critical behaviour, and steer clear of dishonesty.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.