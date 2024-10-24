Virgo: Work and home pressures may leave you feeling irritable today. However, any advice from your father could be quite helpful in managing workplace challenges. An unexpected visit from an old friend will bring back some pleasant memories. Your partner’s unpredictable behavior might put you in a bad mood. At work, you may discover that someone you saw as an enemy is actually a well-wisher. Your limitless creativity and enthusiasm will turn the day into a productive one. Be mindful, as your spouse's actions might slightly affect your reputation today. Remedy: For better health, perform Surya Namaskar (twelve Sun Salutation exercises) in the morning, preferably with the rising sun.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 am and 11:45 am.