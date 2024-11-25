Virgo: Your mind will be open to positive ideas today. If channelled correctly, your creative talents can become highly rewarding. However, spending too much time on outdoor activities at the expense of studies might upset your parents. Striking a balance between planning your career and enjoying games is key to keeping them happy. Romantic memories will fill your thoughts throughout the day. Your work quality might impress your senior at the office. You may also decide to take a spontaneous break from work to spend quality time with your family. The day is especially favourable for your married life—express your love to your partner and make them feel special. Remedy: Use cream, white, or pastel-coloured bedspreads, covers, and quilts to foster harmonious family interactions.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.