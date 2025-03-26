Virgo: Cataract patients should avoid polluted areas, as smoke can worsen eye conditions. It's also advisable to limit sun exposure. You will realize today that financial stability comes from controlling extravagant spending. Your family will appreciate your dedication and hard work. Romance will be both exciting and fulfilling. At work, past efforts may finally receive recognition, and a promotion could be on the horizon. Business owners might benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals on expanding their ventures. Engaging in charity or social work will bring you a sense of fulfillment, as your efforts can make a meaningful difference. While men and women may be from different worlds, today, love and understanding will bring them closer like never before. Remedy: Improve your health by caring for a dog with multi-colored spots.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.