Virgo: Your health will thrive as you share joyful moments with others, but be mindful not to neglect it, as this could lead to issues later. Financial matters may not favor you today, so exercise caution and keep your money secure. An unexpected piece of good news later in the day will bring happiness and uplift your family’s spirits. Your partner may seek a commitment—be honest and avoid making promises you cannot keep. Consider leaving work early to spend quality time with your spouse, though heavy traffic might disrupt your plans. An old friend might visit, rekindling cherished memories with your partner. Spending time with your younger brother today can be fun and strengthen your bond. Remedy: To accelerate financial growth, look at your reflection in mustard oil, fry sweet flour balls in the same oil, and feed them to birds.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.