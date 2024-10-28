Virgo: Visualize a bright and beautiful scene to uplift your spirits today. Long overdue payments will finally come through, and your curiosity and desire to learn will introduce you to new friends. Staying away from your partner may feel challenging. It's wise to hold off on new projects and expenses for now. Any effort you put into enhancing your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. If your plans to meet someone are interrupted by your spouse’s health, you’ll still end up enjoying some wonderful time together. Remedy: Reciting the Durga Chalisa and Durga hymns can help you make progress in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.