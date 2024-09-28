Virgo: Be mindful of others' feelings when making judgments, as a poor decision could harm them and cause you unnecessary stress. Financial gains from previous investments are likely. Valuable advice from family members will help ease your mental burden. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now, and avoid associating with people who could damage your reputation. If you overlook small requests from your partner, like sharing a special treat or offering a hug, they may feel hurt. A family shopping trip may be in the plans for the weekend, but be cautious—you might end up spending more than intended. Remedy: To improve your health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.