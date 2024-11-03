Virgo: You might spend time on sports today to keep up your physical energy. Be cautious about lending money—doing so without careful thought could lead to complications later on. Expect a lively and pleasant evening as guests fill your home. Love may feel effortless and fulfilling today. Connect with experienced individuals and learn from their insights. With your confidence high, take this chance to expand your network and meet new people. If you think married life is all about compromises, today may show you just how rewarding it can truly be. Remedy: To attract good income, keep a silver coin in a container of Gangajal in your home.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 p.m.