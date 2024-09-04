Virgo: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. However, your financial situation may not be favourable, making it challenging to save money. Love, companionship, and bonding are on the rise. Be careful not to dictate terms to your partner, as this could lead to serious issues. You'll be in the spotlight today, with success well within your grasp. Avoid running from problems, as they may come back to haunt you in the worst way. After a period of misunderstanding, the day will end on a positive note with the love of your spouse. Remedy: Improve your financial situation by using green-coloured vehicles.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.