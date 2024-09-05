Virgo: Your short temper might lead to additional problems today. A sudden inflow of funds will help cover your bills and immediate expenses. If needed, friends will be there to support you. Emotional turbulence may cause some discomfort. A long-standing ambition to join the marketing field could finally come true, bringing you great joy and resolving the challenges you faced in securing the job. Favorable planetary influences will give you plenty of reasons to feel happy today. However, your spouse's demands might cause some stress. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.