Virgo: Drive carefully and prioritize safety on the road. Your creativity can be highly rewarding if channelled effectively. Don’t overlook your social life—take a break from your busy schedule and attend a family gathering or party. It will help you relax and overcome any hesitation. Expect a delightful day in your love life as you cherish the significance of relationships, and spending quality time with your family. You’ll experience the deeper essence of your partner’s inner qualities, making the day even more special. In today’s fast-paced life, it’s rare to connect deeply with loved ones, so make the most of this opportunity to create joyful memories. Remedy: For better health, wear a necklace strung with black and white pearls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.