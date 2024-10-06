Virgo: Recognize the emotions that drive you forward. It's important to let go of negative thoughts like fear, doubt, anger, and greed, as they tend to attract outcomes opposite to your desires. Avoid giving business credit to those who ask for it. Share your ambitions with elders—they will do their best to support you. Be cautious, as your romantic partner may charm you with sweet words like, "Don’t leave me alone in this world." Engaging with influential people today could inspire you with new ideas and plans. If you're feeling disillusioned with money, love, or family matters, you might seek peace by visiting a spiritual teacher. By the day's end, you’ll find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: To enhance your financial situation, try drinking milk mixed with turmeric powder.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.