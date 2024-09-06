Virgo: Elevate your life to experience the true richness of infinite possibilities. The first step is to let go of worry. A creditor may visit today asking for repayment. While you might clear the debt, it could lead to financial strain, so it's wise to avoid borrowing in the future. You'll have an extra boost of energy today, perfect for organizing a get-together or party with your group. Love will be on your mind so much that it may keep you up at night. It's also a great day to test out new ideas. If you and your spouse indulge in rich food or drinks, be cautious, as it might affect your health. The work you accomplish today will be appreciated by your seniors, bringing a well-deserved smile to your face. Tip: For financial benefits, keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.