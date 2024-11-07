Virgo: Talk to your wife about any family issues. Spend quality time together to reconnect and strengthen your bond as a loving couple. Your children will feel the positive energy of peace and harmony in the home, which will make interactions with each other more spontaneous and free. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your valuables to avoid theft or misplacing items. Plan an evening with friends and family for some enjoyable moments. Your charm will bring the desired results. Those still looking for a job should put in extra effort today to secure a good position; hard work will bring rewards. Avoid gossiping, as it can waste your time. Your partner will seem even more wonderful than usual today. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, offer yellow flowers to your family deity.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.